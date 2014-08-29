Amerisleep Releases Labor Day Mattress Sale Featuring Memory Foam & Adjustables

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2014 --What better way to kick off fall and winter than with a more comfortable, cozy bedroom? This Labor Day weekend, Amerisleep.com celebrates big with their best offers of the season on highly-rated memory foam mattresses.



Amerisleep’s 2014 Labor Day mattress sale features $250 discounts on every mattress, representing savings of up to 30% off regular prices. The weekend event also stars significant deals on their most popular adjustable base, accessory discounts and free shipping on all orders within the continental United States.



Holiday offers launch Friday, August 29, and run through Monday, September 1. During the Labor Day weekend sale, customers can apply the coupon code “LDS250” during checkout to take $250 off any of Amerisleep’s five plant-based memory foam mattresses.



The brand’s most popular adjustable base, the Ergo Invincible, is also featured in this year’s sale. When purchased with a mattress, the feature-packed Ergo Invincible will be discounted by 50% with the offer applied automatically during checkout. Complete mattress and Invincible adjustable base sets will start from just $1599 in queen size.



With 2014’s Labor Day deals, mattress prices will begin as low as $399. Amerisleep’s best-selling mattress, the Revere Bed, will be discounted to $1049 in queen size and $1249 in king size. The Revere offers medium-firm support and is a perennial customer favorite - earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 and recommended by 98% of 280 verified reviewers.



Every Amerisleep mattress is backed by a 90 night in-home trial and a 20 year limited warranty. All mattresses are made in America using the brand’s signature 4.5 lb density, plant-based Bio Pur memory foam. The proprietary material allows for rapid contouring and recovery, while the open-celled, temperature-neutral design sleeps cool all night.



In keeping with the leisurely holiday spirit, the brand invites shoppers to bring convenience and comfort home this year by skipping hectic showrooms and browsing online instead. Amerisleep’s Labor Day mattress sale is available nationwide via the brand’s accessible and mobile-friendly website, and friendly representatives can also be reached via phone or chat.



About Amerisleep

Amerisleep, owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories, in business since 2008. The company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally sustainable products at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.