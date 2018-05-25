Amerisleep Releases Memorial Day Mattress Sales for 2018

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --The official start of summer fun is right around the corner, and with Memorial Day weekend also comes great sales. For those seeking better sleep this summer and beyond, Amerisleep reveals some of their best deals of the year on highly-rated memory foam beds.



The Amerisleep Memorial Day mattress sale for 2018 features an instant discount of $200 off any mattress using the code "MD200". This offer is applicable to all five bed models and any size. With the promotion, Amerisleep's bed prices will start at $849 in twin, $999 in queen and $1199 in king sizes.



Orders within the continental United States receive free shipping and free returns on mattresses. Amerisleep backs each mattress with a 100-night sleep trial to ensure satisfaction.



The AS3 Bed, the brand's most popular mattress, will be reduced to $1199 in queen size and $1499 in king size after coupon savings. The AS3 remains a customer favorite, with a medium firmness level and an average owner rating of 4.7 out 5 stars from over 4600 verified reviews, coming recommended by 97% of reviewers.



Each bed is made in the United States using plant-based memory foam, Greenguard fire barriers and breathable covers with science-backed Celliant fiber. Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur material offers rapid contouring, while the open-celled, temperature-neutral design allows for maximum breathability.



Customers can also take advantage of special savings on the complete Amerisleep Adjustable Bed Packages, representing a savings of up to over $900 on a complete sleep system. The highly-rated Amerisleep Adjustable Bed offers an excellent partner to a new mattress, giving users complete control over sleep positions with high degrees of flexibility, massage functions, wireless controls and more. Amerisleep also offers cotton and organic linens, mattress protectors, pillows and more to complete the perfect sleep space.



The Memorial Day sale begins on May 24 and runs through the Monday, May 28 holiday. All offers are available online at Amerisleep.com, making it easy to browse whenever is convenient during the busy holiday weekend. Customers can also visit Amerisleep showrooms in Arizona (Scottsdale, Gilbert, Glendale, Tucson) and Texas (Austin) to shop the sale.



About Amerisleep

Amerisleep retails highly-rated plant based memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories. In business since 2007, the company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.