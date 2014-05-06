Amerisleep Reviews Assessed in Latest Edition of Best Mattress Brand's Review Series

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2014 --Consumer reviews remain a helpful and reliable source for shoppers seeking unbiased third-party information, particularly for larger and more difficult purchases like mattresses. Best Mattress Brand, a blog dedicated to matress and brand information, produces a series designed to help consumers make sense of brand reviews by assessing and comparing data from multiple sources and providing a performance overview.



In the latest installment of this “Brand Overview” series, Best Mattress Brand looks at Amerisleep, a quickly-growing upstart offering alternative memory foam beds. Following the series format, the blog provides background information, review scores, and compares positive and negative aspects of ownership based on the review data and industry averages.



For the “Brand Overview: Amerisleep Reviews” article, published May 5, the website provides background information on the brand and it’s proprietary plant-based memory foam. The company sells direct to consumers, primarily online, and touts breathability, comfort, and eco-friendliness as primary competitive advantages. Amerisleep’s five current mattresses, ranging in price from $849 to $1899, are covered in the assessment.



Best Mattress Brand draws Amerisleep reviews and statistical information from the 600+ verified reviews on the retail website and from several third party sources as well, including Sleep Like The Dead and Reseller Ratings. BMB assigns an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 for Amerisleep based on several factors, and offers an in-depth comparison of pros and cons highlighted by consumers.



The full writeup of the Amerisleep brand is publicly available on Best Mattress Brand website, along with previous Brand Overview editions for Tempurpedic, Simmons, Sealy and Serta lines. Also hosted on the blog are detailed mattress brand comparisons, shopping guides, sleep tips, and mattress-related news for interested readers.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.