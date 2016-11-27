Amerisleep.com Cyber Monday Mattress Sale on Memory Foam Released

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2016 --Black Friday madness has settled, but it's not too late to save on better sleep. This year, Cyber Monday sales from Amerisleep offer a truly convenient way to shop for a new mattress.



Taking place exclusively online on Monday, November 28, the 2016 Amerisleep Cyber Monday mattress sale will feature site-wide discounts on popular plant-based memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and bedding accessories



During the online event, visitors can take $200 off every mattress with coupon code "CM200" at checkout. This discount applies to all five Amerisleep mattress models and every size from Twin to Split King.



With the promotion, mattresses start at $549. The brand's two most popular mattresses, the Liberty and Revere, will be priced at $999 and $1099 in queen size. Both mattresses earn excellent reviews from hundreds of customers, and come recommended by 98% of sleepers.



Every Amerisleep mattress features advanced 4.0 lb. density memory foam with high density support cores. This unique, plant-based BioPur material offers a temperature neutral, highly breathable, and healthier alternative to traditional foams. Made in the USA, each bed also includes a 100 day in-home trial to ensure happiness and a 20-year limited warranty.



Cyber Monday sales also include 20% off their top-rated Amerisleep Adjustable Bed when purchased with a mattress. This advanced base features premium options like pillow-tilt adjustment, app controls, massage, presets and more, with a contemporary design.



To complete dream-worthy new bedrooms, customers can also enjoy 10% off accessories, including organic sheets, mattress protectors, toppers, pillows and more.



Visit the Amerisleep.com website for detailed mattress specifications, verified owner reviews, as well as helpful sleep tips and mattress information from the blog.



About Amerisleep:

Owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, Amerisleep retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories, since 2008. The company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally sustainable products at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.