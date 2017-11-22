Amerisleep's 2017 Black Friday Mattress Sale Launches Early with $200 Off

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --In need of better sleep and less stress this holiday season? Celebrate with a new mattress from Amerisleep and get both.



The leading high-performance, eco-friendly memory foam brand offers it's best deals of the year during Thanksgiving weekend, with significant savings on highly-rated mattresses as well as adjustable beds. Every offer is available online well before the busy holiday, designed to make shopping as simple and convenient as possible.



The Amerisleep Black Friday mattress sale for 2017 features $200 off every mattress and up to $900 off adjustable bed and mattress packages. Accessories will also be on sale, including popular memory foam pillows, mattress protectors and sheet sets.



Black Friday deals begin at Amerisleep.com on Tuesday, November 21. Customers may apply the coupon code "BF200" during checkout to take $200 off any mattress. The package discount off adjustable beds is applied automatically with set purchase. Customers within the continental United States also enjoy free shipping on all orders.



During this year's Black Friday sale, mattress prices will begin as low as $649. Amerisleep's customer favorite, the AS3 bed, will be $1199 in queen size or $1499 in king size. The medium firmness AS3 model earns an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 and is recommended by 97% of over 3,300 verified reviewers.



Every Amerisleep mattress is backed by a 100 night in-home trial and a 20 year limited warranty. All mattresses are made in America using the brand's signature 4.0 lb density, plant-based Bio Pur memory foam and Celliant-infused covers, the most advanced sleep-boosting fabric determined to promote more restful sleep by the FDA.



Also featured in this year's sale is the top-rated Amerisleep Adjustable Bed package, starting from $2688. Customers can save up $900 on complete mattress and adjustable sets during the Black Friday event. Amerisleep's Adjustable Bed features state-of-the-art technology including optional app-based controls, gentle wake alarm, pillow-tilt flexibility, under-bed lighting and more.



Accessories including organic sheets, mattress protectors, pillows and more will be 10% off during Black Friday as well.



The Amerisleep Black Friday mattress sale is available nationwide via the brand's accessible and mobile-friendly website, and representatives can be reached via phone or chat. Customers can also visit one of four Amerisleep locations in Arizona: at the Optima Camelview in Scottsdale, Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, SanTan Village in Gilbert, and La Encantada in Tucson.



About Amerisleep

Amerisleep, owned by online retail collective OneMallGroup, retails highly-rated memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds and related accessories, in business since 2008. The company defines itself by exclusively offering American-made, environmentally sustainable products at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.