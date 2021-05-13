AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc Offers Quality Window Film in Carrollton and Grapevine, Texas

Coppell, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2021 --Tinting on windows and doors is a very simple and easy process. Usually, a thick transparent film is applied to the inner surface of the glass. This will strengthen the windows in the house and reduce the chances of the film being removed. Functional protective films are usually more robust and thicker than regular window colors but provide more light than any other home window. The film layer is burglar-proof, making it stronger and also burglary-resistant than ordinary household window films.



Many homeowners, especially those investing in a lot of glass, are always at the mercy of break-ins and attacks. Although the properties are built with high-quality windows, the glass in the house could break under an explosion. Tinting the windows adds a layer of protecting, thereby reducing the risk of invasions and damages. Additionally, they protect the windows and prevent them from falling when landing.



With AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc, one can now get rid of the summer sun and save thousands of bucks on new premium vinyl windows. The company gives customers access to a variety of window films to keep their homes attractive and comfortable.



In addition to the residential film, they are also a significant window film supplier for commercial buildings. From UV detective films to window coverings, they provide everything to protect one's business. They come up with window films in Carrollton and Grapevine, Texas, from all major manufacturers. In short, they offer products for every home and budget.



The hot summer sun can cause damage to one's home. In summer, regular glass allows solar heat to enter the house, and the air conditioner works to keep one cool. In winter, simple stained glass windows cause a lot of heat loss in the house. The solar window film attached to the window can carry up to 80% of the solar heat. In summer, homes will be cooler and more comfortable, and homeowners can save on energy bills. In winter, some window films trap heat in the room, making it comfortable all year round.



For more information on window installation in Carrollton and Grapevine, Texas, visit https://ameritint.com/new-window-installation-carrollton-plano-grapevine-lewisville-coppell-highland-village-tx/.



About AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc.

AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. has years of experience offering home window tinting in Carrollton and Coppell, Texas, apart from window installation, roller shades, and glass installation services.