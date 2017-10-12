AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Coppell, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc., a residential glass and window treatment company serving Coppell, TX, is pleased to announce that it has formed a partnership with BizIQ. BizIQ is a digital marketing company specializing in local small business exposure.



Through its affiliation with BizIQ, AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. has begun to enhance its online branding and local search visibility within its real-world service area. BizIQ has already provided the company with a robust new website, featuring intuitive navigation, responsive design, professionally written copy and more. The entire site is optimized to help the business stand out from local competitors offering window glass replacement in Coppell, TX.



In addition to an enhanced website, BizIQ is also assisting AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. in expanding its digital brand image. Through search engine optimization, branding initiatives and more, the company has taken steps to improve its overall presence online in a way that makes the company easier to find, contact and understand.



"BizIQ has helped us take the success of our real-world business and build a bridge to it online, where most of our customers are starting their search for the services we offer," said Kurt Howell, Owner of AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. "We're very excited to be getting more traction and leads, while also being able to present ourselves as a tenured, reliable service provider of window glass replacement in Coppell, TX."



In business since 1987, AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. offers a full scope of window and glass services to homeowners. Among the company's capabilities are window tinting, solar film installation, insulated glass installation, windowpane inspection and residential glass repair and replacement. The company operates in Coppell, TX and the surrounding 50-mile radius.



About AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc.

AmeriTint Window Specialists, Inc. maintains an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas. The company is well known for its genuine customer engagement and lack of high-pressure sales tactics. Homeowners choosing the company for window glass and treatments will work with the same person from start to finish, ensuring accountability and transparency.



