AMG Services Sponsors Online Fashion Contest with a Shoe in Fashion

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --The leading website in the fashion world, A Shoe In Fashion, has recently announced a design contest with fashion consulting agency AMG Services. The contest will begin early next month and continue for a as yet determined amount of time. The collaborative effort will be the first time the two groups have worked together.



"This contest will be result of months of organization on the parts of both of our groups," says John Yeats of A Shoe in Fashion. "Working with other like minded people is not only refreshing, but keeps projects moving almost effortlessly. We hope to work with AMG Services again and already have a few ideas for future projects."



The contest will be open to the public with registration mandatory before any submissions will be accepted. There will be several different criteria being judged in the contest which will be announced upon completion of the registration. All work must be submitted online in a digital format from the approved list.



"We are looking forward to seeing what the public has to offer," says Griffin Nolan, project head of AMG Services. "This wouldn't be the first time we found the next big thing sitting in an apartment somewhere in the midwest. Ultimately we want to encourage growth and originality in the field, and working with A Shoe in Fashion on this has brought us the closest we have been to that goal."



Registration is currently open for the contest with more details at A Shoe in Fashion or AMG Services website.



AMG Services is a fashion consulting group based of of Los Angeles, CA. They have worked with both local and well known designers over their seven years in business and have released several of their own lines to much success. Currently they are working on organizing a US fashion tour scheduled for later this summer.



A Shoe in Fashion is a blog and website aimed at keeping three steps ahead of the latest trends and styles in the fashion community. Featuring a search with categories broken down into type of clothing, designers, and style type, finding individual, accurate information has never been easier. Articles are posted daily with news that is usually less than a day old also featuring many reviews from all the latest designers worldwide. With the latest releases and news from designers around the globe, there is no other site you need visit concerning fashion.