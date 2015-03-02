AMG Services Announces Auto Detailing Class

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --In their latest article Simply Awesome Cars features AMG Services Motors and their upcoming Auto Detailing course. The course will be focusing on helping amateur artists and mechanics take their skills to the next level.



"We haven't seen a class like this offered by such a knowledgable company," says Heidi Brene, senior editor of Simply Awesome Cars. "By bringing their years of experience to the public in an affordable, easy to understand format, AMG Services has opened the door for a lot of otherwise stranded artists and mechanics."



The course will cover all aspects of design and application from the ground up. Several software programs will be discussed with further study avaialbe on demand. Students of the course will be expected to know the basics of automobile anatomy and terminology.



"We had noticed many of our employees talking about all the interest outside of the office related to detailing," says Geroge Oates of AMG Services Mothers. "This was just the logical next step and as long as interest remains high this will be the first of many such courses."



The auto detailing course will start next month and run for two consecutive weeks. Registration and details to be found at Simply Awesome Cars.



About AMG Services

AMG Services Motors is an auto repair and detailing shop in business for 12 years. Based out of Chicago, IL they have worked with both new and old automobiles, specializing in restoration and custom jobs.



About Simply Awesome Cars

Simply Awesome Cars is a place where people from around the globe can connect to learn and share about anything automobile related. Featuring all the latest releases from both major and more unknown companies you won't miss anything. The technical aspect is also covered for those more inclined to detail, with the technical specifications of thousands of automobiles both old and new available for browsing with a point and click. Organization keeps everything easy to find with a search filter designed to help you spend time on what you came to do, not searching for it. Search by model, brand, company, year, and more. If there is any interest of the automobile in you, Simply Awesome Cars can give you what you need.