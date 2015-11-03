AMG Services Introduces New Smart Wheelchair

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Creative and Clever, a website that shares inspirational and informative stories, will feature AMG Services and their "Smart Chair." The product will give more control to wheelchair users thanks to new technology.



"This is something that can really help a lot of people," says Susan Grinits, senior editor of Creative and Clever. "Since the advent of the automated wheelchair in the 1960's, there has been surprisingly little change in the product. The"Smart Chair" brings about that change and keeps AMG Services where they seem to be most comfortable: ahead of the game."



The new wheelchair will feature a range of controls custom built for each customer including voice control, several manual control options, and the most efficient rechargeable batteries available. This will be the first new product from AMG services in almost a year.



"There has been a lot of time and effort put into this project," says Nick Rogers of AMG Services. "And we are glad Creative and Clever decided to use us in their latest piece. The more people we can make aware of our products, the more people we can help. The prototype has been received with mostly positive experiences, and those that didn't like it have given us the input needed to keep us in touch with what users want."



AMG Services team consists of electricians, computer technicians, and former healthcare workers making it unique in their field. Rogers says it allows them several vastly different viewpoints for each project which is invaluable to keeping their products both efficient and in demand. The new automated wheelchair, "Smart Chair," will be available this summer.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is a technology business with a focus in the healthcare industry. Starting out with computer repair and a general electronics store, the company moved into the healthcare field, slowly gaining a reputation for quality products.



About Creative and Clever

Creative and Clever highlights stories and information about creative and clever people from across the globe. Creative and Clever also features and reviews interesting new products, from appliances, children's toys, games, or just a clever new gift for a friend. If it's new and clever, you'll find it here.