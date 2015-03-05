AMG Services Publishes Kids Pop-Up Book

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Creators of "How to Make Lunch," successful pop-up book which AMG Services published in 2013, will debut "How To Make Breakfast" this spring. Family lifestyle blog Our Family Fun Night will share an exclusive video preview of the first section, along with an interview with AMG Services' creative team behind the book.



"Inspiring and provoking art is not limited to the realm of adults," says AMG Services creative director Eunice Green. "Pop up books help children see things come to life off the pages, they are a contemporary way to convey information."



How to Make Breakfast is an instructional yet fun guidebook from AMG Services. The book will help children with learning measurements, nutritional concepts, and basic cooking skills required for traditional North American breakfast dishes. Tips are included for children to know what they can help with for breakfast time, while under the supervision of adults. With each cooking tip, a tidbit is included to educate children on kitchen safety.



"We want kids to learn how to safely prepare their own meals," says AMG Services writer and "How To Make Breakfast" author Todd McKee. "Children often want independence; with this book they can learn how to make their own breakfast with a little adult supervision and help – and a whole lot of fun."



The authors and creative design team at AMG Services have been working for more than a year on "How to Make Breakfast." The book will hit bookstores internationally in May. For an early look, fans of the franchise can see a video of the author reading and playing with the pop-up elements on Our Family Fun Night.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is a children's book publisher of fiction and educational works. The publisher has maintained a positive reputation with parents and educators throughout North America for more than 20 years.



About Our Family Fun Night

Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for non-digital entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.