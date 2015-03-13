AMG Services Releases Online Jazz Workshop

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --Music Lovers Blog, a web portal for music fans and critics, is featuring AMG Services' Jazz Workshop series in their upcoming article. The series, scheduled to begin later this month, will feature access to play along tracks, live jam sessions with AMG musicians, and theory lessons.



"This is one of the most well-organized and complete systems we have seen offered," says Nelson Booles, senior editor of Music Lovers Blog. "The layout is incredibly user-friendly and the content is top notch. We expect there to be a lot of interest in this one with the introductory price being so low and the buzz we have already heard in the forums."



The course will be exclusively online with customers having full access to both the entire workshop series as well as AMG Services' entire database of complementary exercises and lessons. The series will run for one year with a different aspect and skill covered each month. Students will also have full access to download and view lessons and lectures on all digital devices at their leisure.



"Our goal is to train a group of well-trained musicians by the end of all this," says Jim Mills of AMG Services. "The lessons all build upon each other. Hopefully we will all come together during the last month for an online jam with all the students. We are still working out the specifics for that, but the good news is it will be all online so participants only need their log in information and instrument to join."



The Jazz Workshop Series from AMG Services begins later this month and is currently available for purchase at both their home site and Music Lovers Blog.



About AMG Services

AMG Services Music is an online music company with more than 35 years of collective experience. They specialize in online instruction and collaboration, and release several albums each year. The company currently employs more than 100 musicians from around the world and are working to expand that number. Their goal is to connect and inspire the next generation of musicians.



About Music Lovers Blog

Music Lovers Blog is a site for all those with an interest in music and all its facets. With topics ranging from latest releases, artist info, and technology corner, the comments are constantly coming in from readers all over the world. The site also boasts a forum where users exchange ideas about music genres and the music industry itself. From Jazz and Classical to Metal and Electronic, this is the last stop for all the latest music news.