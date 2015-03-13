AMG Services Announces Children's Art Contest

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2015 --Everything Entertaining, a lifestyle website focused on sharing entertaining events, activities, and stories, is hosting an online art contest for kids later this month. Working with long time graphic design group AMG Services, the collaborative effort will culminate in a chance for the winner to help on AMG's next project.



"This has been a most educational effort so far," says Jenny Williams of Everything Entertaining. "The team at AMG Services has been on top of things since the beginning, scheduling all the details and meetings while we focus on the publicity. The kids participating in this contest will be part of something truly new and exciting."



The contest, which will allow contestants aged 12 through 17, will be held exclusively on the Everything Entertaining site. Categories include graphic design, drawing and painting, and sculpture. There will be several different deadlines for the contest with details withheld until it begins.



"We want to make this as close to the real thing as possible," says Angie Spears, spokesperson for AMG Services. "So a part of the contest will be working on a project with very little actual work time. We aren't so much concerned with the finished product as with the mindset and process that comes with it."



The contest begins the end of next month with registration and details currently on the Everything Entertaining site. Everything Entertaining will share exclusive updates from contestants, including photos of projects while they are being completed, video interviews conducted via skype, and bios on each contestant.



About AMG Services Designs

AMG Services is a graphic design company based in New York City. The group works with a wide variety of clients specializing in website and logo design. Over their 13 years in business they have worked with several major companies, designing well-recognized logos. Currently the group is working toward a more global market with plans to open a new office in Japan.



About Everything Entertaining

Everything Entertaining is a website devoted to all kinds of entertainment, from art and film to music and family events. Using a regularly updated content calendar they are able to highlight local and larger events of all types.