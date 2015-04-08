AMG Services Organizes Volunteer Swim Program

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a website that shares inspiring fitness stories and tips for success, is featuring financial group AMG Services in an upcoming article. They will cover the new volunteer swim program scheduled to begin the first day of summer.



"By allowing families to both take and teach the classes there is a tremendous opportunity for growth here," says Jacob Williams, editor of Fitness Life Stories. "This allows parents to not only stay with their kids, but help others at the same time."



The classes will be run completely by community members on a volunteer basis. The current instructor list currently holds fifteen names with room for up to 30. Everyone is encouraged to sign up for whatever time they can spare, even if only as an assistant in the water. A rotating schedule will be posted both online and at the pool and updated daily.



"We have no illusions as to the complexities of balancing dozens of schedules of parents, business owners, and school teachers. It's a lot of organizational work," says Katie Johnson, AMG Services spokesperson. "That's something we as a financial group have spent a lot of time with over the years so no one else needs to spend time on it."



The swim program will begin the first day of summer with registration for both instructors and students currently open at Fitness Life Stories.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is a financial group specializing in small businesses and entrepreneurs. Based out of New York, the group prides itself on helping those who slip between the cracks of the current system. For more than eight years the group has worked with local businesses, educating and empowering them along the way. The group also spends dozens of hours each month on volunteer and charity projects.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories shares inspiring tales of training and fitness with users all around the globe. The site also reviews sports equipment, training DVDs, and offers tips on a healthy lifestyle. Users are encouraged to live authentically and athletically.