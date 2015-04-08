AMG Services Introduces Wilderness Survival Camp

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Fitness Life Stories, a website that shares inspiring fitness stories and tips for success, is featuring AMG Services in an upcoming 'Outdoor Life' spotlight. The article will cover AMG Services' new wilderness survival camp that starts up early in the summer season.



"This camp can help a lot of people just starting out with camping and hiking," says Bill Baxter, editor at Fitness Life Stories. "A big obstacle with beginners is the daunting task of just getting into the woods. With AMG Services experience in the field, even the most novice of campers can rest assured they are in knowledgeable hands."



The course will run over a two week period with day classes as well as a multi-day hike and camp. There are no pre-requisites required, but attendees should be able to hike up to five miles comfortably and be at least aware of the mild discomforts of the camping lifestyle.



"Our job is first and foremost to teach everyone outdoor, wilderness safety," says AMG Services' wilderness trainer Meagan Gantz. "We don't want to give anyone the illusion that it is an easy task to undergo, but it is also usually not as much of an ordeal as they might think. This class is designed to get beginners feet wet, and take the intermediate levels to the next level."



AMG Services wilderness survival camp starts in two months with details and registration open at Fitness Life Stories. Expect instructional video, interviews, and a slideshow of the wilderness training on Fitness Life Stories.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is an outdoor wilderness group based out of Redmond, OR. Specializing in group camping, the company is currently working on organizing larger and longer trips for hiking enthusiasts. In business for seven years, AMG Services has worked with outdoor enthusiasts, seasoned hikers and climbers, and dozens of team building groups and companies.



About Fitness Life Stories

Fitness Life Stories shares inspiring tales of training and fitness with users all around the globe. The site also reviews sports equipment, training DVDs, and offers tips on a healthy lifestyle. Users are encouraged to live authentically and athletically.