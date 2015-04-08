AMG Services Schedules Community Craft Fair

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --The site that brings families actively together, Our Family Fun Night, is featuring AMG Services craft fair in an upcoming article. Scheduled for early summer, the fair will include local artists, restaurants, and musicians hoping to strengthen community ties. The site will share videos of musicians, interviews with the organizers, and a slideshow of artist's displays.



"Community based activities are always at the top of our list when it comes time to publish," says Dawn Retters, editor at Our Family Fun Night. "AMG Services craft fair is looking to be the perfect environment for family entertainment and community awareness."



AMG Services has been actively working within the community for the past five years, hosting several charity auctions, fun runs, and donating much of their time to local homeless shelters. The craft fair is their latest effort to keep everyone aware of their interconnected relationship. Organic samples from the company will also be available to attendees.



"We've been planning this event for about two years now," says Eileen Thompson, spokesperson for AMG Services. "It's a sort of culmination of all the ties we've made and work we've done over the past five years. So many people are already requesting table space to show off their wares, so we are very excited and happy with how things are going."



AMG Services' Community Craft Fair is scheduled for the first weekend in June with table and vendor list to be announced. Details on event times, artist information, and more in depth look at the fair will be available at Our Family Fun Night.



AMG Services is a family owned and operated grocery and farmers market that has been in business for more than seven years. They focus on organic produce and meats provided by local farms and community growers.



Our Family Fun Night is designed with one aim in mind: to help families spend as much quality time together as possible. With today's online culture, it's becoming ever more difficult to sit down and spend time with family members without watching a movie, or getting interrupted by a text. The site gives families more options for non-digital entertaining activities. The website also hosts a forum, with active users compiling and sharing ideas. With OFFN's new map database, users will be able to post family oriented events as they are scheduled, and will be able to sort through these events by area.