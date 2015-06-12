AMG Services to Offer Cake Decorating Course

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2015 --Never Be Bored, a lifestyle blog that shares interesting ideas and events with readers, will cover AMG Services' "Cake Décor 101" course this summer. The three day class will take place at AMG Services' main retail location at the Westfield Mall.



"Many people rely on the supermarket bakery to supply elegant cakes for their summer events," says Janet Kensington, contributor to Never Be Bored. "Taking a course like the one AMG Services is offering is not only a fun diversion, but it can help you to make your next party far more special. Nothing says 'I care' better than putting your own creativity to work."



The class, which will cost $55 but will include several pastry bags and decorating tools which participants are allowed to keep, will be limited to 20 students. Attendees who do not pre-register will be able to walk into the store to view the instruction, and will also be able to watch students learn simple decorating methods via the large storefront windows.



"We hope that our new crop of Cake Décor 101 students will walk away knowing some simple yet effective techniques that make cake decorating so rewarding," says Bill Miller, cake decorating expert and AMG Services' outreach coordinator. "We also hope that the public will see these people in action and want to embrace kitchen skills themselves."



The course will be separated into three distinct parts: how to choose and make the perfect frosting for your project, how to frost a cake, and how to embellish your cake. Early registration is available through the Never Be Bored website. The blog will also interview the instructor, participants, and host a slideshow of successful cake projects.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is a retail store specializing in high-end kitchenware. Founded in 1999, AMG Services is the store to visit whether you are looking for a gift or to spruce up your own kitchen gadget collection. The company has four locations.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.