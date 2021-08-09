Amid Product Shortage, Dwell 44 Consistently Delivers Windows in Under 12 Weeks

St Louis Park, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --Despite massive shutdowns, supply chain shortages, and shipping delays, one window dealer in the Twin Cities has kept their orders on track thanks to strategic partnerships.



COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on supply chains and causing massive delays, especially in the home improvement and home building industry. Getting building materials on time can make a huge difference in how soon a project will be completed.



As home improvement companies and builders battle to meet their deadlines and keep business flowing, strategic partnerships are proving to be beneficial. Local companies that can source materials and products more efficiently can keep up with demand.



Overseas where many products for homes are made, there have been massive lockdowns and shutdowns, causing ripple effects, especially with window suppliers. Some companies have pushed their window order out to 4-6 months, making it hard for homeowners to finish projects after they're started.



"Keeping our window and door deliveries on time and sometimes sooner has been no small feat. But, thanks to our partnerships with Lincoln Windows & H Window, we've been able to offer delivery in under 12 weeks." - Jon Coty, General Manager, DWELL44.



Local companies that source their window products in the USA have been able to keep their order flow on track. Both Lincoln Windows and H Window are companies from Wisconsin that can consistently deliver energy-efficient modern windows with ease.



While the supply chain problems and delays will likely work themselves out over time, there's no way of knowing when manufacturers will be able to catch up. So, the next time you're looking for windows and doors, consider purchasing them through a local dealer that can deliver on time, every time. That way you won't be left waiting for your products to arrive.