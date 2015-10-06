Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --The team behind Amigo, a start-up company based in India, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $50,000. These funds are being raised by the Amigo team in order to bring their "Amigo Headphones" to market. Amigo are state-of the-art smart headphones that do a lot more than simply play sound, which is why the company bills them as "The Smartest Headphones". The team states, "It's not just a headphone, it's more of a companion you would love to have with you while you travel, while you drive or while you feel anxious to spend some time listening to quality music. This headphone brings you an exceptional experience of high quality sound."



Amigo headphones are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled smart headphones that not only deliver high-definition sound quality, but also have several innovative features including: a language translator to break the language barrier and enable communication, social media and phone notifications, a built in FM radio, LED lights, an all-in-one search button, and an anti-theft alarm. There is even an external speaker option for those moments when a user wants to let another person hear whatever they are listening to. Amigo headphones connect to a user's phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and have voice control capability allowing a user to answer calls, listen to text messages, search online, etc. with a verbal command. These headphones have an 8 hour battery life in the wireless mode, with the option to use them plugged in if needed.



The Amigo team has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their headphones, and they are now ready to begin the next phases in development and manufacturing which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perk options. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Join the Journey" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order Amigo at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. Amigo can be ordered from a single set of headphones to a distributor pack of 12 units. The team has a projected delivery date of January 2016.



About Amigo

Amigo consists of a group of young professionals from India who have been working on producing the Amigo headphones since summer 2014. The team has some very revolutionary ideas, and are focused on bringing state-of-the-art audio equipment to the world.



