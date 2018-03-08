AminoFitin Fat Burning Powder Is Officially Launched on the Asian Online Market

Orland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2018 --This month AminoFitin LLC launched their new product - AminoFitin, intended to burn the excess fat, remove belly and side fat, and enhance muscle growth by natural increase of testosteron levels. AminoFitin is formulated with brown seaweed extract and whey protein, both well known with their benefits on human's health.



Brown seaweed is a salty sea vegetable, very popular in the Asian cuisine. The plant is packed with nutrients, and besides - it is an excellent source of essential minerals including iron and iodine. Brown seaweed also provides vitamins as vitamin B2, B9 and B12. As an ingredient in AminoFitin, brown seaweed speeds up metabolism, thus promoting weight reduction.



Whey protein is a blend of proteins isolated from whey (the liquid part of milk, separated during cheese production). This is a type of protein shown to have numerous benefits for muscle mass, fat loss, as well as for the overall health. Being part of AminoFitin, whey protein promotes muscle growth and prevents fat from coming back.



For easier and more convenient use, AminoFitin is produced in form of powder. Daily dose is one teaspoon of substance, dissolved in a glass of water or other beverage. The package contains one plastic box of 50g powder substance. If taken as recommended, the quantity is enough for around 2,5 - 3 months usage.