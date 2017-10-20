Ammo Store in Sacramento Gives Gun Enthusiasts What They Need

Rancho Cordova, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2017 --If you're looking for a good ammo store in Sacramento, Redline Ballistics is one worth considering. This ammo store in Sacramento has a large supply of quality brands and calibers of ammo, with prices and customer service you'll love. Some of these brands they proudly carry are Remington, American Eagle, and LAX Ammo in both factory new and reloaded rounds.



Redline Ballistics is an excellent ammo store in Sacramento with all your favorite brands and calibers; they also carry ammo bags, cases, and accessories. They pride themselves on selling only the best possible products at fair prices with their friendly and knowledgeable staff, making them a great resource as an ammo store in Sacramento.



The average ammo store in Sacramento has a modest selection of ammo, but Redline Ballistics has an inventory like no other. This ammo store in Sacramento has an unprecedented amount and selection of ammunition, which gives you plenty of choices rather than having to settle for less and overpay.



About Redline Ballistics

Redline Ballistics is a considered branch of trusted LAX Ammo in Northern California, delivering quality products at unbeatable prices with the best service possible. Their ammo store in Sacramento runs independently but works with and takes all the notable traits demonstrated by LAX Ammo and brings it to Sacramento's residents and the surrounding area. They strive to be the best at what they do, and Redline Ballistics isn't satisfied unless you are.



To find out more about this ammo store in Sacramento, visit their website at http://www.rlbammo.com, or stop by to their Sacramento retail store at 11311 Trade Center Dr. #120, Rancho Cordova, CA, 95742.