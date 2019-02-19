Amortization Calc Releases New Mortgage Calculator to Help Buyers Estimate the Real Price of a Home

Hawthorn, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Announcing a simplistic way to get the inside track on what a new home loan will cost both now and in the future, Amortization Calc launches a Mortgage Calculator. The new feature is a veritable fount of information regarding loan costs and fees while also being a wellspring of lender leads. Giving homebuyers the upper hand, the site outlines an extensive listing of what leading home loan lenders have to offer. So now, instead of being at the mercy of the bank, potential homebuyers can shop a loan and seek better terms all along the way.



Also referred to in the industry as an amortization schedule calculator, the website's new feature will ultimately help users estimate their monthly loan payments. It will factor in the insurance and land tax costs as well as how much of the payments will go towards the principal. With convenience on tap, the mortgage calculator online will also calculate how much money will ultimately go towards interest payments over the life of the loan.



Visitors set to utilize the mortgage calculator feature need only input information like the loan amount, the interest rate, the loan term, and payment start date. When they click "Calculate" up comes a Mortgage Summary. This summary will show the cost of the monthly payment, the total interest to be paid on the home loan, and the pay-off date. Additionally, it highlights the number of payments and their total cost.



"With this new feature, this is the best amortization calculator bar none. It gives our visitors a bird's eye view of what mortgage rates in real time. At any point, you can look at what's offered by a long list of mortgage lenders and see what the property will actually cost you. It's wise to shop for a loan just like you shop for a home," said Arseniy Olevskiy, CEO of Amortization Calc.



For more information visit https://www.amortization-calc.com/mortgage-calculator/.



About Amortization Calc

Amortization Calc is an online resource used to calculate monthly loan payments and fees when shopping for a new residence.



Contact:

Arseniy Olevskiy

CEO, Amortization Calc

pr@amortization-calc.com

+1-424-781-7171



Website:

https://www.amortization-calc.com/mortgage-calculator/