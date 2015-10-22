Amphibia Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Performance Floating Sunglasses

Carrollton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Amphibia, a company dedicated to developing performance sunglasses for a variety of activities, announced its Kickstarter campaign to help fund its newest release.



Amphibia currently offers the only ANSI-rated floating sunglasses available on the market, which features the company's signature AquaArmor™ lens coating, which combines hydrophobic and anti-fog technology and 100 percent polarization for maximum clarity and durability on or off the water. Now, outdoor enthusiasts have an opportunity to make sure they can get high-quality, floating sunglasses at pre-release pricing by supporting this Kickstarter campaign.



"We are pleased to not only introduce another ANSI-rated, floating product in these glasses, but also to give customers a chance to contribute to a product that's really going to be revolutionary in the outdoor eyewear market and get it at pre-release pricing," said Jeff Gibson, President of Amphibia. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our company to get its name out there while giving something back to our contributors through the numerous rewards we're offering."



Amphibia developed its AirCel technology as a way to avoid risking the loss of its high-quality sunglasses every time users went out on the water. Pressurized AirCel flotation chambers are inserted into the lightweight, quality frame architecture of the sunglasses to make sure they stay afloat if they fall into the water. These products offer more than just floatation, as well. The company also tackled the issue of eye fatigue with its floating sunglasses, developing lightweight polarized lenses that block all UVA, UVB and UVC (solar radiation) rays, providing exceptional optical clarity. The ANSI rating for Amphibia frames means the products exceed stringent impact testing guidelines to protect your eyes from even the harshest conditions.



People who contribute to the campaign can receive various rewards depending on the level at which they contribute. These rewards range from posters, Amphibia Detonator frames and hats to an exclusive three-night, two-day fishing trip for two alongside a Bassmaster Elite Series Pro, Jeff Kriet.



"We have seen a very positive response to our Kickstarter campaign so far, and hope to see this support continue throughout its duration," said Gibson. "Our goal is to bring the highest quality floating sunglasses to our customers at reasonable prices, and your contributions go a long way toward helping us achieve that."



For more information about Amphibia and its products, visit www.amphibiaeyegear.com.