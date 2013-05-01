New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ) reported that American Airlines Cargo has been named the Best Cargo Airline of the Americas for the sixth consecutive year by readers of Air Cargo News, the world's leading air cargo industry publication.



This is the second customer-voted award the cargo division has received this year. In March, American was named the 2012 International Airline of the Year by the Express Delivery and Logistics Association, a trade association for companies engaged in providing and procuring services within the global air express mail and logistics industry.



American Airlines, Inc. and American Eagle Airlines, Inc. are subsidiaries of AMR Corporation.



Find out where AAMRQ could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ONVO) has been invited to present at the 12th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, which will be held in New York April 30 through May 1, 2013. Organovo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Murphy, will present on May 1st, at 3:00 p.m.



Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications. The company is working in collaboration with pharmaceutical and academic partners to develop human biological disease models in three dimensions that enable therapeutic drug discovery and development.



Organovo's technology can also be applied to create surgical tissues for direct therapy. Their three-dimensional bioprinting technology was selected as one of the "Best Inventions of 2010" by TIME Magazine.



Find out more on ONVO here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009