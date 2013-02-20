New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, Inc., and US Airways Group, Inc. (LCC) announced last week that the boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement under which the companies will combine to create a premier global carrier, which will have an implied combined equity value of approximately $11 billion based on the price of US Airways' stock as of February 13, 2013.



“The combination of American and US Airways brings together two highly complementary networks with access to the best destinations around the globe and gives us a strong platform to provide our customers the most connected, comfortable travel experience available” said Tom Horton, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MCET) is up 145% from the last traded session without any significant news. The stock traded on a volume of 298.09M versus its 30 day average of 13.51M. The stock has a market cap of 6.09M. The stock has a 52 week range of 0.00 - 0.01.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (MCET) presented at the 2012 American Society for Cell Biology® (ASCB®) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, December 18, 2012.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and discovery tools that address unmet medical needs for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease and cancer.



