AMR Corporation & Green Innovations Announcements: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: GNIN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --Travelport, a leading provider of critical transaction processing solutions and data to companies operating in the global travel industry, and American Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), announced a new long-term, global distribution agreement.



In addition to enabling continued access to shop and book the full content of flights marketed by American Airlines, the new agreement positions Travelport to become the first global distribution system to offer access to American's other products and services.



American and Travelport also resolved all litigation between themselves. The terms of the settlement agreement require review and approval by the court presiding over AMR Corporation's restructuring.



Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCQB: GNIN) announced that it has filed its Form 10-K annual report for the period ended December 31, 2012 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



"This is the first Green Innovations Form 10-K annual report since becoming a publicly traded company in September 2012 and we are pleased to report that the Company was able to generate more than $230,000 in audited sales in just the first three months of ramping up operations. Keep in mind, this report doesn't include the purchase orders of approximately $300,000 that have been received in 2013 of which approximately $160,000 has already shipped so far in the first quarter with more shipments expected this month," stated Mr. Bruce Harmon, Chief Executive Officer of Green Innovations.



