AMR Corporation & Green Innovations News: (OTCQB:AAMRQ), (OTCQB:GNIN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB:AAMRQ) the principal operating subsidiary of AMR Corporation, announced the closing of its private offering of two tranches of enhanced equipment trust certificates in the aggregate face amount of $663,378,000.



The Certificates are comprised of a senior tranche of Class A Certificates with an interest rate of 4.000% per annum and a final expected distribution date of July 15, 2025 and a junior tranche of Class B Certificates with an interest rate of 5.625% per annum and a final expected distribution date of January 15, 2021. The Certificates represent an interest in the assets of two separate pass through trusts, each of which will hold equipment notes expected to be issued by American.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry.



Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCQB:GNIN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hygienics, Inc., has received a vendor listing number from Target Brands, Inc., operating subsidiary of Target Corporation, the second-largest discount retailer in the United States, behind only Walmart.



"Receiving a vendor number from a retailer with the buying power and distribution capabilities of Target opens the door to a number of possibilities for our growing catalog of products, especially in light of Target's focus on private label and exclusive licensed branded products," stated Bruce Harmon CEO of Green Innovations. "We feel that we could offer Target customers numerous well-priced high-quality 100% bamboo and traditional sourced paper products and plan to continue to work with closely with Target corporate buyers to develop the best possible product configurations."



