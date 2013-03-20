AMR Corporation Launch & Titan Pharmaceuticals Report: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --American Airlines subsidiary of AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) has launched a new tool called Award Map, giving AAdvantage® members an expanded view into the award tickets they can book online based on the number of miles they wish to redeem. Using a real-time, interactive map of American's network, the tool allows customers to view multiple available destinations at once when searching for award travel.



American is committed to technology innovation, and Award Map is a direct product of the American Airlines Development Program for Technology (ADEPT) initiative – a college recruiting program created to develop a technical talent pipeline for Information Technology.



Find out where AAMRQ could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: TTNP) is down after a document released by the FDA expressed disappointment with the results of clinical trials of the company's Probuphine implant.



Reuters reported that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s experimental drug to treat opioid addiction was shown to be more effective than placebo in a clinical trial, but the results were not as strong as might be hoped, reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in documents published on Tuesday.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on TTNP here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TTNP



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure

WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/

Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009