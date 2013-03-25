AMR Corporation News & Titan Pharmaceuticals Announcements: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: TTNP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB:AAMRQ)’s subsidiary American Airlines is flying an extraordinary group of veterans who have received the nation's highest military honor for valor in combat to Washington, D.C., for a series of activities in their honor on March 25, National Medal of Honor Day.



As the official airline of the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation for Medal of Honor Day, American has provided transportation to recipients for the past five years via a special charter flight.



Following a send-off celebration at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the recipients will be transported to the U.S. capital, where they will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and visit other monuments.



Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQ: TTNP) announced that the majority of Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) members recognized the favorable benefit-risk profile of Probuphine® and voted for approval (10 positive votes, 4 negative votes and 1 abstention).



"We are pleased the Committee recognized the favorable benefit-risk profile of Probuphine and voted in strong favor of its approval," said Kate Glassman-Beebe, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief development officer of Titan. "We look forward to working with the FDA to complete its review of Probuphine and remain committed to addressing the growing unmet needs in managing patients with opioid dependence."



