New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTC:AAMRQ) subsidiary American launched daily service between Dallas/Fort Worth and Lima, Peru.



American provides more service than any other airline between the United States and Latin America with more than 900 weekly flights to 49 destinations. With the addition of Dallas/Fort Worth to Lima, customers can access 30 destinations to Mexico, Central America and South America from American's Dallas/Fort Worth hub.



American's relationship with oneworld® alliance partner LAN and its airline group members provides access to additional flight options within Latin America through codesharing along with customer loyalty program benefits for AAdvantage® and LANPASS members. In addition, American also serves Lima from its hub in Miami.



Find out how this news could benefit AAMRQ by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) traded at $ 0.2 in the last session, which is -0.035 (-14.94%). The stock has a Range of 0.19 - 0.25. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.02 - 0.31 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 131.32M. The stock traded a volume of 10.01M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 3.44M.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies, ATMs, and the protection of valuables; and DNANet tactical DNA products for law enforcement in the form of DNA-marked sprays and liquids.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on APDN here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009