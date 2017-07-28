AMR Towing Partners with BizIQ

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2017 --AMR Towing, a trusted provider of 24-hour towing and roadside assistance services, is pleased to announce the formation of a partnership between the company and BizIQ, a digital marketing firm in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



By partnering with BizIQ, the towing service in Salt Lake City, UT expects to grow its business by attracting new customers through an improved and modernized website and overall online presence. BizIQ serves clients across a wide spectrum of industries, including all facets of the automotive sector, and brings years of experience to the table in its work with clients like AMR Towing.



The first step in BizIQ's partnership with AMR Towing will be the development of a new company website for the towing service in Salt Lake City, UT, which will cover the company's services in detail while also providing basic information about the business. BizIQ works with professional copywriters to produce content for its clients' websites, all of which is intended to provide useful information in an engaging, timely and relevant manner.



Another key component of the new website will be the use of search engine optimization (SEO), which BizIQ uses extensively in its efforts to bolster the online rankings of its clients. SEO makes it more likely that relevant local businesses will show up in Google search results when prospective customers are looking for related services in their area.



"AMR Towing is very proud to have earned a reputation for reliable, high quality towing service in the Salt Lake area," said Shane Tucker, owner of AMR Towing. "As we work to grow the company into the area's premier towing and roadside assistance provider, we need to be taking a more deliberate and impactful approach to our marketing practices, particularly in the digital realm, and BizIQ is already distinguishing itself as a fine partner. We're excited to see what happens as we continue to work together."



About AMR Towing

AMR Towing was founded in 2001 and is a family-owned local business in Salt Lake City. With over 20 years of experience in the industry and a commitment to providing fast, friendly and reliable service, the company is pleased to offer towing service for heavy duty vehicles, as well as wrecker service, impound services and 24-hour roadside assistance. For more information, please visit http://amrandtuckertowing.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.