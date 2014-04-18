AMS Landscaping Announces New Fertalization Injector

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2014 --AMS Landscaping is excited to announce a new way to fertilize your greens and get them looking even greener. Introducing EZ-FLO, a liquid fertilizer injector that can be used in tandem with your regular irrigation system.



This one-of-a-kind fertilizer injector streamlines the fertilization and watering process into one simple system. No need to fertilize and water separately anymore. With AMS Landscaping’s new fertilizer injectors, your lawn, leaves, and shrubs can get a “shower with power” every time you water.



Not only does the fertilizer injector make fertilization easier, it’s also better for the environment than traditional fertilizers. Most fertilizers on the market today use a nitrogen base to feed the vegetation. While effective, the nitrogen based fertilizers are not good for the environment. Instead, AMS Landscaping uses an organic fertilizer that is environmentally safe. The organic fertilizer adds nutrients to the soil and helps absorb the leftover nitrogen in the ground from previous fertilization.



Eli and his team at AMS Landscaping are confident this product can work wonders for your plants and flowers. Please call 602-944-0421 to find out more information about AMS new fertilizer injectors or click here to visit AMS Landscaping’s website.