AMS Landscaping Is Helping Arizona's Residents Improve Their Irrigation System with MP Rotor Sprinkler Heads

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2014 --Water use is a popular topic in regions all across the United States, but nowhere more so than in Arizona where long-term drought continues to grip the state. Local Phoenix company AMS Landscaping is doing its part to help Arizona’s residents conserve water by promoting water-saving sprinkler heads known as MP Rotors.



Normal stationary sprinklers can use up to 7 gallons of water per minute, creating a large pool of water, most of which gets evaporated over time rather than absorbed into the ground. However, that’s not that case with MP Rotors. Due to its multi-trajectory rotating stream delivery system, MP Rotors are able to deliver less water to achieve even better results than traditional sprinkler heads. In fact, MP Rotors use less than half the amount of water in comparison to current pop-up sprinkler heads. Since the water is slowly streamed across the lawn instead of being sprayed in one particular spot, this allows the water to be gently absorbed into the soil and evenly distributed.



AMS Landscaping is so committed to enhancing Arizona’s irrigation efforts that it is offering free sprinkler audits during the month of May, a service that normally costs $60. Through the audit, customers will learn how they can conserve water better and will receive recommendations on any upgrades that would help improve their irrigation system.



Call 602.944.0421 to schedule your free audit with AMS Landscaping.



About AMS Landscaping

AMS has been serving the lawn and garden needs of Phoenix Valley residents since 1969.



