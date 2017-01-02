Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --The report details the scenario of Indian amusement parks industry. It brings out how only 150 amusement parks cater to a country whose population is a billion plus.



Indian amusement parks industry is at a nascent stage and investments worth Rs 17,000 crores have been planned for 12 major projects over next 3-4 years.



The report provides information on top global and Indian amusement parks including critical decision making parameters for project implementation, risk factors, regulatory approvals and SWOT analysis with an overview of the industry in a south Indian state as an example. 10% of the report is customisable as per customer requirements.



Key topics covered in this report:



-1.1 Market Overview

-1.2 Current Market Scenario

1.2.1 Top three Amusement Parks in World

1.2.2 Top three Amusement Parks in India

1.2.3 Comparison

1.2.4 Developmental Amusement Park projects in World

-1.3 Historic and future demand for Amusement Parks in India

-1.4 Demography, Economic and Environmental factors

-1.5 Scale of the project and Resource Requirements in terms of Land and Capital

-1.6 Potential investors - PE/JV/Financers

-1.7 Implementation and Time division aspects of the Project

-1.8 Risk Factors

-1.9 List of regulatory approvals

-1.10 SWOT analysis

-1.11 Recommendations



