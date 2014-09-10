An Amazing HTML5 Desktop Publishing Solution Has Been Introduced by PUB HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --As companies and individuals continually try to find innovative ways to engage their target markets online at minimal cost, PUB HTML5 has introduced an HTML5 desktop publishing solution designed to enhance such efforts. Their HTML5 digital publishing platform provides producers of online content with the tools needed to customize and publish professional designed publications that are both engaging and interesting.



Built on the latest HTML5 web design technology, the digital online publishing solution being offered by PUB HTML5, allows users to personalize their printable content with logos, video and audio files and various other attributes to increase their aesthetic appeal and functionality. It has many features, including allowing users to create digital catalogs with realistic flip-page animation from PDF files. These catalogs can then be published online, shared on social media and even embedded into web pages and WordPress sites. Additionally, consumers who access these digital catalogs can execute purchases directly from the edition without having to visit the online store to complete the transaction.



Among the many different types of publications supported, the desktop publishing software is said to be suitable for publishing online magazines, newsletters, corporate reports, business brochures, annual reports, e-books, catalogs, event flyers and many other multi-page materials that can be printed. Individual users can also create jQuery notebook with page flip animation easily. Users can choose to use predesigned templates to design their publication or create them from scratch. They are also able to include various navigation and zooming functions that they consider to be appealing to their audience. The finished product is compatible with most operating systems including Windows 8, Android and iOS and can work on desktops, laptops or mobile devices.



Clients are free to upload, modify and store their content on the PUB Html5 website but have access to a wider set of features if they opt to sign up for a Pro, Gold, Platinum or Enterprise plan.



So far, PUB HTML5 has assisted over 30,000 clients with their digital online publishing needs since 2010 and they have hosted over 264,000 online publications. These include catalogs, brochures, magazines and activity reports. Clients that have trusted them with their digital publishing needs include companies such as Sharp, Toshiba, BMW, Acura and Epson. Several of their customers have taken time out to comment on the service being offered and what it meant to their business:



“Pub HTML5’s website was easy to use and allowed us to sample a catalog before we purchased it,” – Marketing Manager, Chris Rosenberg.



Technical Contact, Olivier Clement, also had this to say: “I was amazed by the fast conversion of my PDF and the great quality and services they have given me.”



