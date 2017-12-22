An Easy, No Tool Necessary Way to Patch Drywall Holes

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --Drywall holes are a common problem in households across the globe. Any number of things can cause such holes, but until now, most repair options have required multiple tools and materials. Even the best DIYer may be hesitant to tackle this home maintenance repair. With the need for screws, patches and miscellaneous items, these repairs are time consuming and messy.



Homeowners have also found these repairs to be quite costly. Professional patching can cost up to $100 to $125 per hole. That can add up quickly. The new Shark Tooth Drywall Clip was developed to change how drywall repair is done. This new invention allows for an uncomplicated way to patch drywall. Just about anyone can master the Shark Tooth Drywall Clip.



With the Shark Tooth Drywall Clip, fixing drywall holes is now easy enough for anyone to do. The Shark Tooth Drywall Clip can patch a hole in just a few steps with no tools required. All you need are a clip for every corner, some plaster and the new drywall piece. First, place a clip in each corner of the squared hole. A little bit of plaster is applied under the two front teeth. With minimal pressure, push the two front teeth into the edge of the opening. Then additional plaster is added to the part of the clip that is exposed. Next, fit the newly cut piece of drywall into the square and attach to the clips. Finish by plastering around the outline of the new piece of drywall. It's so straightforward and without the need for tools, any novice can use these clips.



The next step for the Shark Tooth Drywall Clip is to raise funds for the manufacturing of an injection mold. Molds are sophisticated and take months to perfect. From this new prototypes will be made and adjusted to create the most optimal product. The additional funds will be used to design packaging, promote the product and purchase a large quantity of the product. Learn more about the product and the crowdfunding project at Kickstarter. A quick how-to video is also available on this page.



Shark Tooth founder Humberto Rodriguez said, "This invention came from the simple idea of quick drywall repair. There isn't anything on the market that has the ease of Shark Tooth Drywall Clips. Now, I'd like to bring this revolutionary solution to households across the country."