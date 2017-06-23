An Exciting Chance to Have Music Professionally Mastered by Michael Cushion Jr

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Mikes Mix & Master has teamed up with ReverbNation (www.reverbnation.com) to give 3 musicians an opportunity to have their music professionally Mastered by (Michael Cushion Jr) himself, the owner and head mix engineer at Mikes Mix & Master LLC www.MikesMixMaster.com.



Mike's Mix & Master is a renowned online mixing and mastering service catering to indie and major artists, as well as record labels worldwide. The company was initiated in 2010 and is operated by professional mix/mastering engineer Michael Cushion Jr. The company has since worked with thousands of clients in over 100+ Countries worldwide, serving major artists and indie artists alike.



Since 2006, over 4 million artists have jumpstarted their careers with ReverbNation's powerful career management tools and exclusive industry access. ReverbNation's all-in-one platform helps artists all over the world connect with fans, venues, festivals, brands, blogs, and labels to advance their careers and grow their audience.



Artists having their music professionally Mastered by the highly sort after head mix engineer and owner of (MMM) Michael Cushion Jr will surely give the musician multiple opportunities to succeed in the music industry.



To get a shot at this opportunity people will simply need:



A Reverbnation.com account and a song to upload. If you don't already have one, sign up is easy and free. Once you are all set up, just click the link provided in the description to complete your entry.



Mikes Mix & Master and ReverbNation will be accepting submissions from now until July 7th, 2017.



3 winners will be chosen on July 21st, 2017.



For more information about the promotion click here.



About ReverbNation

Since 2006, ReverbNation has helped millions of emerging artists build their careers. We've connected artists to venues, festivals, brands, publishers, labels, and the fans themselves. ReverbNation's mission puts Artists First.