An Eye-Opening Account of the World of Greed and Those Who Work for Justice

Being the victim of fraud as well as a professional accountant, the author provides unique insight into the causes of fraud and how people become susceptible to being scammed. It also outlines detailed steps in fraud investigation and forensic accounting from planning, gathering evidence, data interpretation, analysis and reporting right through to detailed recommendations and control measures to be implemented.



With a lifetime of experience as a forensic accountant the author states:



"It is not money that is the root of all evil, but greed. Money is just the vehicle. Sadly I see thousands of innocent, hard-working men and women become victims of various scams as the numbers of people who worship money but are unwilling to work to get it, continue to rise.



The Reality of Greed is not a fictitious account of fraud but a working manual, a resource and tool for anyone working in the field of financial and forensic fraud investigations. However, every decent, law-abiding citizen may want to read this book today to prevent them and their business from being scammed."



Available for order in online bookstores and on Amazon in digital and print formats.



Lola Morrison is a member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a Certified Professional Forensic Accountant with The Institute of Certified Forensic Accountants, a holder of a Diploma in Forensic Accounting from Brentwood Open Learning College and holds an Associate in Reinsurance from The Insurance Institute of America.The Reality of Greed is her first publication.