An Iconic Design for an Iconic Brand

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Sennheiser is announcing a new corporate design and visual language – an evolution that reflects the audio specialist's continued forward motion. This includes the enhancement of its wordmark and the iconic and recognizable S-shaped logo. The audio specialist will roll out the new look during 2017. The first Sennheiser product to carry the new logo will be the HE 1, currently the best headphones in the world.



Sennheiser has continued to evolve to constantly innovate and meet the demands of its customers time and time again for more than 70 years. This success and a philosophy of continual improvement are at the heart of the company's mission to shape the future of audio. From its founding as "Labor W", to building a dynamic global brand, the audio specialist has been reshaping the audio industry since day one. This fine balance of forward motion, while still holding fast to values, is reflected in the consistent evolution of Sennheiser's corporate design.



An iconic logo evolves



The most immediately recognizable changes will be in the evolution of the Sennheiser logo and wordmark, which will be further established as a stand-alone brand mark, making it even more recognizable. Describing the changes, Oliver Berger, Head of Global Design Management at Sennheiser, said: "The characteristic 'S' has been enhanced to make it more eye-catching and appealing. The outline around it is less immediately noticeable, giving the letter more space to shine. Both of these elements now flow into a unified whole, for a clearer, cleaner appearance. In the same way, we are refreshing our wordmark with a narrower font style that improves legibility. These careful yet crucial changes keep the logo faithful to the roots of the company while also making it look more elegant, modern and confident."



Sennheiser's HE 1 will be the first product to feature the new logo – an appropriate way to introduce an icon redefined: As the best headphones in the world and the successor to the legendary Orpheus, the HE 1 epitomizes the company's innovative prowess, and is thus the perfect "brand ambassador" for introducing the new logo.



Magic and Logic



In the same way that the Sennheiser logo reflects both the innovative power and heritage of the company, the new visual language of the brand draws on a theme of complementary forces in balance. It presents a harmonious dialectic between "Magic" and "Logic" that powerfully appeals to both head and heart. "Images that demonstrate the pride of Sennheiser's technology-driven products will be placed alongside emotional images representing the joy of a superior listening experience. Because this reflects our ultimate goal: to create emotions through cutting-edge technology," explains Oliver Berger.



The new logo and corporate design will also be used with immediate effect in business and sales communications, at events and in retail environments and points of purchase. To fully experience the world of Sennheiser, the Sennheiser Stores in Singapore and Germany offer a total immersion into the brand as well as an opportunity to explore its products.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com