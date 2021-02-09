An ICU Wedding Story

Saratoga Springs, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2021 --One of things Kylee Porter was most looking forward to this year was getting married to her fiancée Dakota Warner in June surrounded by friends and family.



On Jan. 23, 2021 Kylee Porter received devastating news that her father Michael Porter, who she had just seen earlier that day, had suffered sudden heart failure and was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, UT. An MRI later revealed although he survived his brain wasn't functioning anymore.



Kylee realized her dad wouldn't be there to walk her down the aisle. She asked if it was possible to have the wedding in her dad's ICU room so he could be present for the ceremony.



"The guy who is supposed to walk me down the aisle and give me away, someone who I've looked up to my whole entire life isn't going to be there on my special day," said Kylee. "He called me his princess and I need my daddy there."



Due to COIVD-19 there are limits on the number of people allowed as visitors, but because Michael was in end of life care he was allowed more visitors.



Within hours nurses reached out to let Kylee know she could have the ceremony in her father's room.



What Kylee didn't know was the caregivers who had been helping her father, began working to decorate his room with whatever they could find to make her wedding day special. They got balloons from the gift shop, made paper flowers, and even bought a giant wooden heart which read, "You have my whole heart for my whole life." All the caregivers working the shift signed the back with their own well wishes.



"It's been tough in the ICU during COVID-19, but being able to give Kylee her special day was a small bright spot," said Janine Roberts, RN MSN, at Intermountain Medical Center. "It reminds me of why I do what I do."



Kylee was overwhelmed by the effort caregivers took to make her wedding day special.



She and Dakota held their ceremony at her dad's bedside while her uncle officiated the ceremony. Michael was able to be transported back home where he passed away peacefully.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8_5LzAeeoE



About Intermountain Medical Center

Intermountain Medical Center is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.