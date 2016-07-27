An Illuminating Read That Looks at the Changing Face of the Real Estate Business

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --"The Art of Real Estate in the Digital Age" (ISBN #) by Norka Parodi, is different than any real estate book you might have read before. Norka Parodi, winner of the 2015 Best Marketing Campaign for a Property by Leaders in Luxury, jumps into the journey of a sale from start to finish, outlining the key players in the process and delves deep into the minds of buyers, sellers, lenders and agents alike. "The Art of Real Estate in the Digital Age" is published by Copia Publishing and is available through www.NorkaParodi.net.



Starting her journey into real estate at the height of the 2009 housing crisis, Norka read several books on real estate before diving in, but always feeling that they were all lacking something. "We all have a place we call home. Whether it is a sprawling mansion or a cozy mobile home… our home is our castle. Buying or selling that home can be a powerfully emotional time." Norka recalled as part of the inspiration for her first book; "As people we all have great stories to tell, but we sometimes forget the human element when we write or read about real estate, looking only at statistics, prices, and selling strategies; I wanted to change that." Recalling the life changing circumstances that led her to become a real estate agent and Realtor she believes that "often we face situations during the home sale process that makes people wonder, "I can't believe that is happening. Has anyone else dealt with that before?" The Art of Real Estate in the Digital Age answers that question."



Cadey Charfen, real estate broker and cofounder of Charfen Institute calls the The Art of Real Estate in the Digital Age "An insightful book that is both educational and entertaining, Norka Parodi clearly explains what you need to know in a real estate transaction while showing the lighter side of the industry plus success stories while navigating through behavioral traits."



Laurie Moore-Moore, Founder of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and author of "Rich Buyer, Rich Seller!" (The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, 2003) said that "Today's world class real estate marketing begins with creativity and digital savvy. Norka Parodi has both! Chock full of practical, effective ideas. This book offers tools and tips for success in a competitive real estate market place. Read it and benefit!"



About Norka Parodi

Norka Parodi graduated top of her class with a degree in Computer Science from Inter American University and is a former Fortune 500 executive for companies such as American Express and Symantec. Her tenacity helped her overcome the reality of the need to sell her home following a life-changing set of circumstances which led her to become a Realtor. Today, she specializes in luxury home sales as a Million Dollar Guild/Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist from The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Norka lives in Boca Raton, Florida, with her significant other.