An Increase in Demand for Insulation in the US Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2021

Holmen, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Wconline.com is reporting that the insulation industry is seeing a surge in demand that will propel the industry to a projected $9.5 billion dollars. The increase in demand stems from a mixture of stringent building codes such as the International Energy Conservation Code, a higher interest in sustainable building practices, efforts to increase energy efficiency in homes, and much more.



Insulation providers such as First American Roofing and Siding are providing home performance tests to analyze homes that may be lacking in insulation and are spending a large amount of money on heating or cooling their homes. Homeowners are taking advantage of a better-insulated home with long term cost savings, as well as energy and efficiency incentives and rebates.



Fiberglass insulation continues to be the top option for DIY homeowners, as well as contractors because of its low cost and ease of insulation. Spray foam insulation is increasing in popularity primarily in the commercial construction industry, as well as in the residential building market due to more stringent building codes calling for higher quality insulated projects.



While a large portion of the insulation market increase is due to building codes requiring more insulations per structure, much of it will come from homeowners looking to reduce their utility bills and increase energy efficiency in their homes for years to come.



One report states that adding higher quality insulation to your home could increase the resale value by 116%. Homeowners should look to improve insulation in their home sooner rather than later, in order to capitalize on lower utility bills due to a more energy-efficient home, as well as added resale value for their home.



About First American Roofing and Siding

First American Roofing and Siding is family-owned in Holmen, Wisconsin and was founded in 2005. First American specializes in home performance and exteriors such as insulation, roofing, siding, skylights, and more.



For more information visit https://firstamericanroofing.com/services/insulation-performance/.



Contact:

Dallas Werner

info@firstamericanroofing.com

(608) 247-5946