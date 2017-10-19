An Innovative "Aeerbag" That Will Also Keep Things Safe

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2017 --The savvy young entrepreneurs behind AEER are proud to present the Animus bag, an all-in-one backpack that incorporates anti-theft design, a water-resistant removable hood, and good looks. With five pockets and made out of a durable nylon material that is built to last, the Animus backpack is sure to get #Aeerbag trending all over the world. It offers all the benefits of a knapsack with the water-resistant qualities and hood of rain gear.



The Animus bag has a storage capacity of 26 liters and has an inside facing zipper for the main compartment to prevent pickpocketing. It also has a a 15.6" padded compartment for a laptop, a compartment for sunglasses on the strap, two side-pockets for water bottles, and a hidden pocket for valuables like a wallet or important documents like a passport.



The most unique innovation is the removable water-resistant hood with adjustable sizing, which helps to protect users from the rain. Not only will this bag keep the wearer and his or her valuables protected from the elements, but it offers a stylish look that urbanites will love. It makes getting caught in a flash rain shower in the city seamlessly manageable. The hood can be easily and conveniently folded up and stored in the bag itself when it isn't needed.



On top of that, the Animus bag is ergonomically designed so that weight is balanced and back pain is minimized. It is designed to be functional, comfortable and convenient. The Animus backpack wholly emulates its motto: "Be protected and protect what matters with style."



The phenomenal, avant-garde Animus bag is currently available via its Kickstarter campaign, which can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marrivet/335720091?ref=367486&token=c33a61df. Backers of the campaign can purchase the bag directly from the Kickstarter page.



About AEER

Founded in 2014, AEER is comprised of a team of forward thinking innovators focused on facilitating urban dwelling. The company is based in Montréal, Québec in Canada. Inspired by the lightness of air, the creators are passionate about enhancing the day-to-day adventures of fellow urban nomads. By coupling lightweight but durable materials with smart urban design and the latest technological advances, AEER prides itself on creating and producing accessories that showcase its unique brand of functional elegance.