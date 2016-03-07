New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --The most common food in the world gets a revolutionary makeover. Bugsolutely proudly announces Cricket Pasta and enters the fast growing market of food products based on edible insects. Cricket Pasta features a remarkable amount of nutritional values, including high protein, calcium, iron, vitamin B12, and Omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids.



This new superfood is also high in sustainability. Crickets need very little food and water (1,000 times less than a cow) and they grow very quickly. For this reason, United Nation's FAO and other International organizations are supporting the diffusion of edible insects in western countries (insects are already part of the human diet in Asia, South America and Africa). According to the experts, insects are the protein of the future. For example. 70% of crickets are made of protein, an outstanding amount.



Healthy, sustainable but also tasty



Bugsolutely Cricket Pasta is the result of months of R&D. It's made from a mix of durum semolina flour, wheat flour and cricket flour sourced from selected, certified suppliers. The production chain follows international standards and the product is Thai FDA approved. Thanks to the cricket flour the pasta gets a brown color and a nutty taste. The product is available as fusilli, in a 350 gr (12.3 Oz) sealed package. Other pasta formats will be released in 2016.



The edible insect revolution is booming



In October 2015 the European Parliament voted in favor of a new regulation leading to a green light for edible insects and some EU countries are already accepting them as food. The US FDA only requires the edible insects to be raised for human consumption and the food to be safe. For these reasons, more than one hundred startups entered the market in 2015 alone. This phenomenon should not be a surprise. Some people still consider insects as "creepy", but they eat other frightening (and unhealthy) dishes, just because it is culturally accepted. Surveys indicate that 30% to 50% of the population would like to try them. Our cricket pasta makes that even easier, by processing the crickets into a fine flour and then into pasta. Without the shape of the cricket, the perception completely changes.



About Bugsolutely

Bugsolutely is a food company specialized in edible insect products. Founded in 2015 in Bangkok, Bugsolutely is at the forefront of the rapidly growing market of "bug foods" by producing Cricket Pasta, the only pasta in the world containing 20% cricket flour. Cricket Pasta is a superfood with a very high protein content and very low environmental impact. Bugsolutely's Cricket Pasta is immediately available on our ecommerce website at http://www.bugsolutely.com/cricket-pasta.



For more information, and photos, please visit http://www.bugsolutely.com/press/ or contact info@bugsolutely.com.



Cricket Pasta trademark registration process is undergoing or finalized in the USA, Australia, Thailand and other countries