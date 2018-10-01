An Innovative Smart Robot for Pets That Helps with Pet Anxiety & Playtime

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --VARRAM has launched a Kickstarter campaign that reimagines pet fitness with an advanced treat robot, designed for real-time rewards and play.



An estimated 50.2 million dogs and 56.5 million cats are above their normal healthy weight, based on 2017 pet population projections provided by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Pets with obesity are at increased risk for developing serious weight related disorders such as diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, kidney disease, cancer, and more. VARRAM has developed a pet fitness robot to address these issues.



VARRAM is designed to help pet owners to care for their pets while they are away, schedule activity time and reward them. Using the VARRAM app, automatic routines can be scheduled by connecting through Bluetooth. Features include interacting with friends who have similar age and breed of pets, controlling the robot manually or customizing actions by programming it to your pet's personality.



By using the mobile application, you can manage play time, toss counts, sleep time and control activity routines. The robot is made from FDA standard polycarbonate, with advanced positioning sensors allowing it to navigate any space and runs for up to 10 hours.



"At VARRAM we have 10 years developing robots, and we spent over 2 years working on the VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot. We designed our robot to be safe and used a shape that pets like, which is also strong enough to handle being chewed or gnawed." said Global Marketing Deputy General Manager Bee-Oh Kim.



The Kickstarter campaign is looking to raise $30,000 by October 18th 2018 and has already reached this goal. Perks include a Kickstarter Special price of $89 for a VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot, saving 31% off the RRP and delivers worldwide.