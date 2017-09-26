An Investigation Agency in New York Offers Complete Background Check Services

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --The importance of background checks in today's world is undeniable. It is indispensable, especially for the safety and security of families and businesses. Whether engaging a nanny for the children or housekeeper for a housekeeping job, running a proper background search of the candidates is essential. Similarly, in commercial space, hiring a candidate for a demanding post without proper screening and background search can only invite more troubles in the future. This is why it is important to choose the right company that performs a quick and comprehensive employment background check in New York.



With over 30 years of experience in collecting data, searching databases, and conducting interviews, Michael McKeever Private Investigator can now assist people in a wide range of investigative services. Be it domestic infidelity, insurance cases, custody and divorce cases, missing persons case, background checks or employment screening, Michael McKeever is now all set to do any investigative task within one's budget.



With vast connectivity and network, they can find people with the skimpiest information. Businesses, law-firms, collectors, and individuals all find Michael McKeever a right firm to rely upon. The experts know how to utilize the latest data to carry out the investigative procedures and other industry procedures to find the information one's looking for. Using advanced tools, they can easily interpret such data.



From simple and traditional surveillance, including photographic evidence to extensive data services and innovative tricks of the trade, Michael possesses and utilizes tools to get the job done on time.



The experts are all talented and well-skilled. They are all fully certified to perform investigative services in New York and its surrounding areas. They dig beneath the surface and find the hidden. Apart from background services, they also specialize in surveillance services. It's more of their gut feeling that tells them apart from the rest.



About Michael McKeever

Licensed by the State of New York as a Private Investigator, Michael McKeever has the professional experience and knowledge to dig beneath the surface and find the hidden. Although especially skilled at surveillance, the agency offers a comprehensive range of investigative services.