An Opportunity for Pre-IPO Investment

Vienna, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2020 --IDEAS Children is an operator/owner that specializes in innovative early childhood education through the development and operation of private preschools. The company operates with an educational model that seeks to transform how children learn and the environment in which they learn. Their mission is to inspire and nurture children to become lifelong learners and to develop skills in creativity, critical thinking, adaptability, as well as to help them become responsible and productive citizens for the future.



About IDEAS Investment

IDEAS Investment's mission is to provide investors the simplest way to invest in an asset class with steady returns. Ideas Investment is a provider of the online real estate investment offering for early childhood education facilities of Ideas Children Inc. Ideas Investment platform offers investors direct access to Ideas Children development projects.



From the year 2013 to 2018, industry revenue grew at an annualized rate of 3.7% to reach $2.7 billion, including a robust 5.4% increase in 2018 alone. According to the latest US Census Bureau, there are nearly 20 million children under the age of 5 in the US. As two-parent working households become more common, an increasing number of these children require childcare while their parents are at work. Increasing demand for the childcare industry is largely fueled by the long-term shift in women in the workforce and growing research in the benefits of early childhood education as a whole.



Ideas Investment believes this is a great opportunity for their investors. By investing in Ideas Children real estate, investors are offered the opportunity to invest in the early childhood education (ECE) sector which has steady annual growth. Early exit within 24 to 36 months upon the refinancing at school opening will provide investors the target returns.



IDEAS Children's Center Woodbridge



The first location - Ideas Children Woodbridge is located on 14700 Silverdale Woodbridge Virginia. Ideas Children Woodbridge is a single story, 15,000 GSF early childhood education center with capacity for 200 students between the ages of 2-½ years old and 6 years. The average classroom size is 900 sf, well above the licensing required minimum area. The building includes ten classrooms and one multipurpose room each with ample views of the heavily forested site and of the nature focused outdoor play and learn areas. The gabled roofline provides students with inviting, voluminous and spacious classrooms. These studios include the following themes: Science, Art, Technology, Music, Engineering, Language, Lego, Drama, Math, and Cooking.