An Unforgettable Adventure: 'Bumbling with the Arabs All the Way to the Bank' Reveals Chance Encounters Between a Texan and the Powerful Elite of the Middle East

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2023 --"…the book is fun, but it is more than fun. It's a meditation on a collision of cultures, and it will make you think." – Dr. Allen Matusow, Professor at Rice University



Ben Koshkin's personal memoir 'Bumbling with the Arabs All the Way to the Bank' is set to captivate readers with its uproarious anecdotes and thought-provoking exploration of cross-cultural encounters.



In this uproarious autobiographical account, Koshkin takes readers back to the 1980s, when he and his business partner found themselves stumbling into a real estate deal that forever altered their lives. What began as a fortuitous twist of fate led them to an unlikely partnership with a Kuwaiti billionaire and introduced them to the opulent world of the Middle East's wealthiest and most influential individuals.



As Koshkin's enthralling narrative unfolds, readers are treated to an inside look at his befuddled yet endearing interactions with high-profile figures in the Middle East. With the undersecretary to the oil minister of Kuwait as a close ally, Koshkin's fate became intertwined with the very heartbeat of the region's oil-driven economy. For four pivotal years, the undersecretary's signature on contracts was the linchpin for Kuwait's oil transactions, an arrangement that offered unparalleled opportunities and unexpected challenges.



Over the course of the 1980s, Koshkin and his partner orchestrated over $250 million in deals, opening doors to a culture that remains enigmatic to the Western world. The book is a treasure trove of comical escapades, brimming with characters as colorful as they are influential. With every visit to the Middle East, the duo's Houston office would be swarmed by covert men seeking insights into their overseas dealings and encounters.



Dr. Allen Matusow, Professor at Rice University, says, "Forty years ago, Ben Koshkin did something few Americans ever do. He got inside the world of fabulously rich and powerful Kuwaitis. Fortunately, for the rest of us, he's written a book that tells us what it was like…Because Ben Koshkin is a natural-born storyteller, the book is fun, but it is more than fun. It's a meditation on a collision of cultures, and it will make you think."



This sentiment is echoed by former Mayor of the City of Houston, Fred Hofheinz, who praises the book as "a good read full of humorous anecdotes of the author's encounters with oil-rich Arabs in the Middle East and Houston."



Readers will find themselves drawn into a world of intrigue, culture clashes, and unbelievable experiences. Bumbling with the Arabs All the Way to the Bank transcends its hilarious surface to offer a unique window into the complexities of cross-cultural relationships.



Clayton Lee of Clayton Lee Counseling raves, "Bumbling is outstanding, different, educational, and highly entertaining," while Brad Dill of BD Realty Advisors remarks, "Our perception of life and people in the Middle East is certainly different from reality."



As Koshkin's 101-year-old mother, Naomi Koshkin Friedman, humorously quips, "If I knew what my son was doing, I would never have survived to live this long."



'Bumbling' is a must-read for fans of humor, unlikely partnerships, adventures, and personal essays. Its engaging narrative, witty anecdotes, and insightful reflections promise to enthrall readers seeking to explore a unique story. Prepare to be captivated by a tale that's as rich as the cultures it navigates.



'Bumbling with the Arabs All the Way to the Bank' is available September 12th, 2023, on Amazon and at major book retailers.



For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:

River Chau, Author Liaison

river@indigoriverpublishing.com



About the Author

Ben Koshkin graduated from Lamar University in 1967 with a BBA in marketing and economics and received an MBA in finance and industrial relations from the University of Michigan in 1969. Mr. Koshkin has worked in real estate for over four decades and has brokered over one billion dollars in land sales. He owned and operated one of the most extensive home repair operations in Houston during the late 1980s and started his first land development business forty-two years ago. Previously, he taught evening real estate courses at Houston Community College, yet his body of work extends far beyond Houston's city limits. Currently, Mr. Koshkin consults on land development in the Houston area and is involved with numerous service and charitable organizations. He has served on various committees for the Houston Association of Realtors, the City of Houston (Mayor's Committee on Americans with Disabilities Act), and Habitat for Humanity, as well as serving as chairman of Service Organization Benefiting Recovery, director of various Municipal Utility Districts and homeowners' associations, and president of the Houston Executives Breakfast Club. Mr. Koshkin and his wife, Sheri, still reside in the Houston area. When not working or serving in his areas of expertise, he spends time with his family and long-time friends.



For more information about the book, please visit bumblingwiththearabs.com



About Indigo River Publishing

Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally.



For submissions information visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com/submissions/ and for more information, visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com or contact office@indigoriverpublishing.com