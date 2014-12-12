New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2014 --The Broadway @ NOCCA series first launched in early 2013 when it made the leap from its now famous summer home at The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Beginning with no less than the legendary original "Evita" Patti LuPone, Broadway and Television's brightest lights have blazed a path to the Big Easy each season thanks to Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale and Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky. In this, the series' third season in New Orleans, the collective Broadway @ New Orleans series has already welcomed the debuts of Joanna Gleason - Tony-winner for "Into The Woods" and star of film's "Boogie Nights" and "The Wedding Planner" on on October 11 at Le Petit Theatre with special guests Well-Strung, the Singing String Quartet, followed by Cheyenne Jackson - star of TV's "30 Rock" and "Glee" and Broadway's "Damn Yankees" on November 7. This star-powered lineup continues into the new year with Ana Gasteyer - star of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," ABC's "Suburgatory" and Broadway's "Wicked" on March 28th, and Christine Ebersole - two-time Tony-winning star of Broadway's "Grey Gardens" and "42nd Street" on May 21, both at NOCCA and featuring Seth Rudetsky at the Piano.



For tickets please visit http://www.broadwaynola.com/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=NOLA2014 or call 800-838-3006.



Ana Gasteyer is best known for her incomparable work on "Saturday Night Live." During her six year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She recently returned to SNL as Margaret Jo in "NPR'S Delicious Dish" and the now infamous "Muffin Top" sketch with Betty White, which Gasteyer created and wrote. On stage, Ana Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in "The Rocky Horror Show." Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. Other New York theater credits include the Tony-nominated Broadway productions of "The Royal Family" directed by Doug Hughes, "The Threepenney Opera" with Alan Cumming and Jim Dale, Eve Ensler's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit "The Vagina Monologues," and Manhattan Theatre Club's hit production of "Kimberly Akimbo" by celebrated playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. On film, Ana has been seen in "Dare," "Mean Girls," "The Women," "What Women Want," "Woman On Top," "Dick," and "What's The Worst That Could Happen?" Other television credits include "The Good Wife," "Chuck," Showtime's "Reefer Madness," "Frasier," "Just Shoot Me," "3rd Rock from the Sun," "NYPD Blue," "Mad About You," "Law & Order," "Party of Five," "Seinfeld" (the "Soup Nazi" episode). Most recently Ana was seen in the Tyler Perry produced film "We The Peeples" opposite Kerry Washington, David Alan Grier, Melvin Van Peebles and Diahann Carroll, and in HBO's hit series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" opposite Larry David.



Christine Ebersole won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her "dual role of a lifetime" as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in "Grey Gardens." The critically acclaimed musical was nominated for a total of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the CD recording was nominated for a Grammy Award. Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Black in the hit revival of "42nd Street," in addition to leading roles in "On the Twentieth Century," "Oklahoma," Gore Vidal's "The Best Man," the recent revival of Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," and "Dinner at Eight" for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations. Concert appearances include the recent concert version of the opera "The Grapes of Wrath" at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony's tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops' concert version of "A Little Night Music," and on the PBS concerts "Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall" and "The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty." In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine Ebersole has also appeared in numerous hit films such as "Amadeus," "Tootsie," "Richie Rich," "Black Sheep," "Dead Again," "Folks!," "Ghost Dad," "True Crime," "My Girl 2," "Mac and Me," and "Confessions of a Shopaholic." Her television credits include appearances on "Retired at 35," "Royal Pains," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order SVU," "Boston Legal," "Samantha Who," "Will and Grace," "The Nanny," "Just Shoot Me," "Murphy Brown," "Ally McBeal," "Valerie," "Ryan's Hope," "One Life to Live" and "The Colbert Report."



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's ON BROADWAY as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miz and Phantom. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "HAIR" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Rhapsody in Seth" (directed by Peter Flynn) at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on "Law & Order: CI" and had a recurring role on "All My Children." As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q Guide To Broadway, the novel Broadway Nights and the recently published My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan (Random House). Broadway Nights is available on Audible.com starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff and My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty. Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in "They're Playing Our Song" for the Actors Fund. Recently, he co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Disaster!," a 1970's disaster movie musical which is now slated to transfer to Broadway in 2015. Right now, he tours the country performing with Broadway stars like Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Audra McDonald. His newest book, Seth's Broadway Diary, was ranked as a number one bestseller on Amazon.com For more info, visit: www.SethTV.com.



About Mark Cortale Productions

Mark Cortale (Artist Manager & Producer) is the Producing Artistic Director at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts. In his inaugural season in 2011, he founded the Broadway @ The Art House series featuring Seth Rudetsky as host and pianist. The artists he has presented on the series to-date have included Broadway superstars Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Megan Mullally, Megan Hilty, Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson, Christine Ebersole, among others. He also co-founded Well-Strung, The Singing String Quartet and has produced their hit shows, each directed by Donna Drake, throughout the US, and in the U.K. In 2012 Mark produced the feature film Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads and launched Seth Rudetsky's new Broadway-themed web network at www.SethTV.com. Over the past three seasons he has produced the Broadway @ series in Provincetown, New Orleans, Australia (with Megan Mullally), London's West End (with Patti LuPone), Los Angeles, the Poconos, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Hartford, Detroit and just announced in San Francisco.



Listing Information:



Ana Gasteyer

star of Saturday Night Live and Broadway's "Three Penny Opera"

with SiriusXM Radio Star

Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host

1 Show Only

Saturday, March 28 at 7:30PM

NOCCA

2800 Chartres Street

New Orleans, LA

Christine Ebersole

Two Time Tony-winning star of "Gray Gardens" and "42nd Street"

with SiriusXM Radio Star

Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host

1 Show Only

Thursday, May 21st at 7:30PM

NOCCA

2800 Chartres Street

New Orleans, LA

