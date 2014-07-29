Analysis of RTLS Market in North America 2014-2018

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --A real-time location system (RTLS) is a local positioning system that enables users to track and identify the location of objects on a real-time basis. It uses tags attached to the objects through which end-users receive wireless signals to determine their exact location. RTLS provides passive or active information about the location of objects and generally finds application in confined areas where the required location points are covered with wireless nodes.



RTLS enables organizations in the Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, and Government sectors to track and monitor various assets and resources more effectively. This helps in optimal asset utilization, streamlining of operations, and improvement of productivity, which ultimately enables enterprises to enhance work processes. RTLS mostly uses technologies such as RFID, UWB, and Wi-Fi to determine the location of objects.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the RTLS Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 30.03 percent over the period 2013-2018



TechNavio's report, the RTLS Market in North America market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the RTLS Market in North America market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.